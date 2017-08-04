Bug Juice Revival Coming to Disney Channel–Who's Ready to go Back to Camp Waziyatah?

Disney Channel
It's time to return to Camp Waziyatah. Disney Channel is bringing back Bug Juice roughly 20 years after the original docu-series. The new version will capture the adventures of a group of kids, 10-12 years old, as they head to summer camp.
Bug Juice, which is named after the juice drinks often served at summer camps, was Disney Channel's foray into scripted TV. The first season took place at Camp Waziyatah, with the second season filmed at Camp Highlander in Horse Shoe, North Carolina. The third season of the original series took place at Brush Ranch Camp in Tererro, New Mexico.
"Bug Juice took viewers on a journey of adventure and self-discovery. Now, nearly two decades later, we are thrilled to be back in Maine at Camp Waziyatah with the creative team from Evolution Media and many of the same crew members who produced the original series," Susette Hsiung, executive vice president of production at Disney Channels Worldwide, said in a statement.
Production is currently underway in Waterford, Maine. The series is scheduled to return in early 2018.
Original production company Evolution Media is behind the revival. Executive producers include Douglas Ross, Alex Baskin, Tina Gazzero Clapp and Toni Gallagher. Ross, Clapp and Gallagher were all involved in the production of the original series, which premiered on February 28, 1998 and ran for three seasons.