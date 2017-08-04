Stephanie Pratt Publicly Blasts ''Poisonous'' and ''Evil'' Brother Spencer Pratt

Stephanie Pratt says she's "tired" of protecting "evil" people.

Though she didn't specifically mention anyone by name, the Made in Chelsea star took to Instagram and Twitter late last night to publicly blast "poisonous" family members, which to appeared to be a shot at brother Spencer Pratt and his wife Heidi Montag.

She shared an Instagram quote that read, "Some of the most poisonous people come disguised as family," and added the caption, "They never cease to amaze me -good thing I always pray for my enemies."