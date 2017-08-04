Luann de Lesseps Removes Her Wedding Ring After Her Divorce Announcement

Christopher Peterson/Splash News
The ring is off!
Less than 24 hours after Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps announced she is divorcing Tom D'Agostino after seven months of marriage, the Bravo reality star surfaced in Sag Harbor, New York, Friday. Wearing sandals, a sundress and sunglasses, the 52-year-old divorcée dropped her car off at a local auto body shop before she jet out of town this weekend.
De Lesseps announced her divorce "with great sadness," in a tweet. "We care for each other very much," she wrote to her followers. "[I] hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!" D'Agostino, meanwhile, has not been photographed since de Lesseps announced their breakup.
Even before de Lesseps and D'Agostino tied the knot on New Year's Eve, there were signs of trouble. After a recent string of bad press following a public argument, a source told E! News, "She just broke down and got tired of trying and hearing these stories about his infidelity." So, she's rounding up her kids to regroup. "She's a mess," the source said. "She's going to Europe."
In the show's current season, de Lesseps gushed about D'Agostino so often that her fellow cast members would often tease her or roll their eyes at her. While many of them disapproved of her second husband (who previously dated Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer), after she tied the knot, they shuddered their feelings. "I told Luann I'm there for her whether this worked out or not and here I am. Men come and go, and at the end the day, we have our girlfriends, don't we?" Morgan told E! News. "I wanted it to work out, but I want her to know I'm here for her."
Singer said her "heart breaks" for de Lesseps, while Dorinda Medley—the sole cast member to attend her wedding—wishes "the best for both of them." Newcomer Tinsley Mortimer also sympathizes with the single star, saying, "My heart goes out to Luann during this difficult time."
While the timing of the divorce took her friends by surprise, it "was in the works for a few weeks," an insider told E! News. "Luann just put on a very good front." Bethenny Frankel had offered to help her get out of marrying D'Agostino, which de Lesseps refused. "She had cold feet about the wedding," the insider revealed, "but she had to go through with it to save face."
In the end, despite her best efforts, de Lesseps couldn't make her marriage work. "She wanted a marriage," a source said. "He wanted a part-time marriage." D'Agostino has yet to comment.
