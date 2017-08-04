The Business of Being Dorinda Medley: How the Real Housewives of New York City Favorite Is Cashing in on Her Quick Wit

Patrick Ecclesine/Bravo
From last season's "I cooked, I cleaned, I made it nice," to this season's "I'll tell you how I'm doing. Not well, bitch!" Real Housewives of New York City star Dorinda Medley is known for her million-dollar one-liners. And now, she's taking them to the bank.
Teaming up with celebrity branding firm Talent Resources, the savvy blonde recently released a line of accessories—including mugs, makeup bags, totes and phone cases—bearing her signature zingers. Want to raise a glass? Do it in a cup that says, "To the Friends Who Weren't Invited,' Medley's memorable toast to her RHONYC co-stars who didn't make the guest list at Luann de Lesseps' New Year's Eve wedding to Tom D'Agostino.
"We have listening tools that show us which conversations are trending on social media," Talent Resources CEO Mike Heller explains. Once one of Medley's wisecracks from the show goes viral, Heller's team mobilizes. "Within 24 hours," he says. "We have product ready."
For Medley, the line is way to give fans more of her signature authenticity. "I don't just project this lifestyle—I really live it," she tells E! News. "I really do cook. I really do drink my coffee. The things I say on the show, it's really the way I speak. With my fans, there's a comfort level and understanding that I'm exactly the way I am on TV."
"I really try to engage with my audience every day," she continues. "Every morning, I get up and respond as much as I can. With the products, people Instagram me holding them up, telling me they're 'making it nice] and holding their mugs up. It's amazing to see and hopefully it makes them feel a little closer to me."
The money ain't bad, either. To date, the line has raked in over six figures in sales. "Now, other brands are looking at her," notes Heller. "Companies have approached us about a bigger collaboration and expanding her line."
Business-wise, Medley's ready for the big time. "This was a testing of the waters," she tells E! News. "I want to keep growing into a bigger lifestyle brand, one that's attainable. For me, it's not about being on yachts—it's about being real."
