Robert Pattinson Refuses to Perform a Sex Act on a Dog While Shooting Good Time

Robert Pattinson is an animal lover—in the traditional sense only.

The 31-year-old actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday to promote his buzzy crime drama Good Time (in theaters Aug. 11). After Jimmy Kimmel showed a picture of the actor lying in a dog's cage—something directors Ben Safdie and Josh Safdie had asked him to do during production—Pattinson suddenly had a story to tell. "Oh, God! I don't even know if I can say this," he admitted. "There are a lot of things in this movie which really cross the line of legality."

"Like, it's not even on the line," Robert said. "It's way beyond the line."

After the commercial break, he agreed to share the NSFW tale. "There's a big dog. There was actually, sadly, another dog which was cast, who is this big dog's son, but it died just before. Mustafa, who is the father and this huge, huge dog, was initially in this scene...My character, Connie, has this affinity with dogs; he thinks he is a dog in a previous life and he thinks he has control over animals," he said. "There's this one scene we shot— there's a drug dealer who busts into the room, and I was sleeping with the dog and basically giving the dog a hand job."