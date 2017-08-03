The Real Story Behind Luann de Lesseps' Decision to Divorce Tom D'Agostino: "She Just Broke Down"

No matter how much she tried to make it work, Luann de Lesseps realized her marriage to Tom D'Agostino couldn't last a lifetime.

Earlier today, the Real Housewives of New York City star took to social media and announced she was divorcing her husband of seven months.

"It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce," she wrote on Twitter. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!"

While viewers of her Bravo series may have their own theories as to why the romance fizzled, E! News is learning exclusive new details about what really went wrong between this pair.

"He wanted to live his bachelor's life too. He's never been married," a source shared with us. "She wanted a marriage, he wanted a part-time marriage."