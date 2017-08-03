7 Real Housewives of New York Gifs to Help Us Get Through Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino's Divorce

Beyoncé and Jay Z Update: See Pics of Their Sushi Date Night & Go Inside Their $135 Million Mansion!
Another Real Housewives union of holy matrimony bites the dust.
Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino's marriage is no more, as E! News previously reported the Real Housewives of New York City star is planning to divorce her husband of seven months. The Countess broke the news via Twitter on Thursday, writing, "It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!"
We're told Luann's Bravo co-stars had no clue the exes would file for divorce today, but as our source explained, "[are] not shocked by the news." Her inner circle of friends "had been encouraging her to get out of the marriage," the insider added.
As for the Twitterverse's reaction? Some RHONY fans expressed surprise, while others felt this split was a long time coming. The divide on social media was real.
So in honor of Luann and Tom's rollercoaster relationship, we've rounded up seven RHONY gifs to help us describe our current heartbreak and cope with the inevitable drama ahead.
Giphy
Say it ain't so! There's no denying Luann put up with a lot on her road to becoming Mrs. D'Agostino, but did she deserve the stress? Not so much.
Giphy
Dearest Dorinda Medley was the only RHONY castmate to attend the lavish wedding ceremony over New Year's Eve. She'll tell you how she's doing.
Tumblr
Was the writing on the wall for Luann and Tom? Siri says...
Giphy
Bethenny Frankel has yet to comment on their divorce, but given the fact that she was the one who confronted Luann about Tom's alleged infidelity, her reaction might've gone a little something like this.
Giphy
For those not buying Luann's sob story, let Carole Radziwill say it all.
Giphy
Talk about an "I told you so" moment from Ramona Singer. Her response to the divorce was perhaps the strangest of all. "I am so sad for you...." she tweeted. Too soon, Ramona.
Giphy
But in no time at all, it's safe to say the Countess will be c'est la vie-ing it up all over again.
A source told E! News that Luann has plans for a vacation to "disconnect and take a little time for herself."
"This was a long time coming but Luann had to come to grips with it herself," the insider shared. "It's a sad time. She married Tom hoping it would last. Unfortunately, expectations were not met."
Were you surprised by Luann and Tom's split? Sound off in the comments!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)