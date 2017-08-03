7 Real Housewives of New York Gifs to Help Us Get Through Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino's Divorce

Another Real Housewives union of holy matrimony bites the dust.

Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino's marriage is no more, as E! News previously reported the Real Housewives of New York City star is planning to divorce her husband of seven months. The Countess broke the news via Twitter on Thursday, writing, "It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!"

We're told Luann's Bravo co-stars had no clue the exes would file for divorce today, but as our source explained, "[are] not shocked by the news." Her inner circle of friends "had been encouraging her to get out of the marriage," the insider added.

As for the Twitterverse's reaction? Some RHONY fans expressed surprise, while others felt this split was a long time coming. The divide on social media was real.