Best Dressed of the Week: Kendall Jenner, Halle Berry & More!

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Seldon |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Meghan Markle

These Are the Only Hats You Need, According to Meghan Markle

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Is That Kim Kardashian Wearing Cargo Shorts?

ESC: Meghan Markle, Suits

Meghan Markle's Suits Guide to Dressing Like an Adult at the Office

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Kendall Jenner, Best Dressed

J. Webber / Splash News

This week was all about comfort for your favorite stars.

Kendall Jenner stepped out in this short and sweet yet edgy red, white and blue romper and small, retro sunnies—a look just about ideal for an It girl on the run. If you're interested in giving a similar outfit a try, dressing it down with sneakers (like Kenny) is cute, but try a pair of heels on for size if it's a nighttime affair (something like Halle Berry's gold sandals would be perfect).

Also spotted this week: Priyanka Chopra, Shanina Shaik and Charlotte McKinney all wearing slip dresses. Clearly, celebs aren't done with the oh-so-'90s silhouette and frankly neither are we.

With that said, keep scrolling for all the best looks of the week!

Photos

Best Dressed at 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards

You're going to love what Jenna Dewan Tatum's done to her dress.

ESC: Olivia Culpo, Best Dressed

Gotham/GC Images

Olivia Culpo

Good news! Olivia Culpo's stunning, red Magda Butrym number is on sale (from $2,055 to $1,439, but still). The real takeaway here (since the dress is probably a little outside your price range—those Le Silla boots, too) is when all else fails, go monochrome. You can practically never go wrong when you dress all one color.

ESC: Halle Berry, Best Dressed

James Devaney/GC Images

Halle Berry

In an Acler dress, gold Sophia Webster heels and Native Gem jewelry, Halle's looking perfectly chic while doing press for her new movie Kidnap.

ESC: Madison Beer, Best Dressed

Gotham/GC Images

Madison Beer

In a Canadian tuxedo (denim-on-denim), grey crop top, white sunnies and sneakers, Madison's looking extra cool. 

Article continues below

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Best Dressed

J. Webber / Splash News

Kendall Jenner

Kenny's red, white and blue striped romper is extra edgy and a lot of fun. 

ESC: Jessica Biel, Best Dressed

Splash News

Jessica Biel

Wearing Elie Saab resort '18 and Christian Louboutin strappy sandals, Jessica's looking red hot in the streets of NYC.

ESC: Blake Lively

INSTARimages.com

Blake Lively

Bet you'd never have guessed Blake's jeans were from Old Navy (and only $40). But her pairing them with a $315 Frame blouse, $2,750 Fendi backpack and $455 pearl-encrusted Stuart Weitzman sandals is expected of a style star of her stature. 

Article continues below

ESC: Shanina Shaik, Best Dressed

LA Photo Lab / Splash News

Shanina Shaik

The model's burgundy Faithfull slip dress with a frayed hem is an ideal slip-on-a-go weekend outfit, criss-cross slides included.

ESC: Jenna Dewan, Best Dressed

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Jenna Dewan Tatum

Jenna added a black bow-tie brooch to this (available for pre-order) lace Lela Rose dress then threw Jimmy Choo sandals into the mix to complete the ensemble. It's an ultra-feminine look!

ESC: Charlotte McKinney, Best Dressed

BACKGRID

Charlotte McKinney

Charlotte's polka dot slip dress and Kenneth Cole sneaker combo is adorable—a look that screams fun in the sun.

Article continues below

ESC: Priyanka Chopra, Best Dressed

H&H JDHIMAGEZ.COM / Splash News

Priyanka Chopra

Clearly, we're not done with slip dresses as, again, confirmed by Priyanka. The actress' plaid look is even a perfect transitional piece for fall.

For more style inspiration...

Head to @stylecollective!

TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Halle Berry , Olivia Culpo , Jessica Biel , Priyanka Chopra , Jenna Dewan Tatum , Blake Lively , Charlotte McKinney , Life/Style , Style Collective , Fashion , VG , Shopping , 5 Days, 5 Ways , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.