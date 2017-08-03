Kate Hudson and Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa May Be Headed Towards Engagement

Things appear to be heating up between Kate Hudson and new boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, but is marriage in the cards?

The two first sparked romance rumors earlier this year and made their red carpet debut as a couple in May, at the Hollywood premiere of her mother Goldie Hawn's film Snatched.

"They are moving quickly as Kate always does," a source told E! News exclusively. "They aren't engaged, but it could definitely happen. I don't know if she would get married again, but she would get engaged. She loves being in a committed relationship and having a partner. They are a very good match."

Kate and Danny, a musician, have not commented about marriage prospects.