Let Hilary Duff's Swimsuit Style Inspire Your Endless Summer

Life's a beach, and Hilary Duff's just playing in the sand.

The Younger star brings new definition to a work hard, play hard mentality with what feels like almost monthly getaways to tropical locations like Maui, Cabo San Lucas and Costa Rica. This summer alone, Duff's been spotted paddle boarding like a pro in Hawaii, lounging by the lake in Canada and romancing Ely Sandvik on a Malibu beach.

Needless to say, Hilary takes advantage of those days off like it's her full-time job. And why shouldn't she? As this hot mama recently told E! News, "I've been working for four months straight." That meant less quality time with son Luca Comrie, and with summer vacation now coming to a close, it's no wonder this pair fit in a handful of trips along the way.