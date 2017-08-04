These Are the Only Hats You Need, According to Meghan Markle

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Seldon |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Kim Kardashian

Is That Kim Kardashian Wearing Cargo Shorts?

ESC: Meghan Markle, Suits

Meghan Markle's Suits Guide to Dressing Like an Adult at the Office

ESC: Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber's White Tees Are Up for Grabs, Thanks to Stylist Karla Welch

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Meghan Markle

Splash News

Meghan Markle wears many hats—literally.

She plays a paralegal on Suits, played a FBI special agent on Fringe, even had a brief stint as a 'briefcase girl' on the game show Deal or No Deal and now just so happens to quite literally wear a lot of hats. At this point, she's pretty much the queen of shading her face.

So in honor of the star's 36th birthday (which is today), we've thrown together this short and sweet guide to Meghan's favorite three styles of headgear.

Photos

Meghan Markle's Best Looks

We've included some cool, current styles below as well!

ESC: Meghan Markle

TheImageDirect.com

The Beanie

Get yourself a beanie that can do both: keep you warm and look insanely stylish. Meghan's a huge fan of this look (especially at the airport), so take after the star this fall in something like the below.

ESC: Hats

H&M

Mohair-Blend Hat, $15

ESC: Hats

Totême

St Moritz Ribbed-Knit Beanie, Was: $110, Now: $50

Article continues below

ESC: Hats

Ivy Park

Thermal Logo Beanie, $25

ESC: Hats

Moncler

Genuine Pom Ribbed Wool Beanie, $335

ESC: Hats

Madeleine Thompson

Gemma Ribbed Cashmere Beanie, Was: $175, Now: $97

Article continues below

ESC: Hats

Acne Studios

Pansy Rib Knit Wool Beanie, $150

ESC: Meghan Markle

Splash News

The Fedora

This classic vacation-friendly hat has us dreaming of breezy beaches and frozen drinks. It's perfect for what's left of summer!

ESC: Hats

Brixton

Joanna Straw Hat, $44

Article continues below

ESC: Hats

Lulus

Bae Harbor Straw Fedora Hat, $28

ESC: Hats

DSquared2

Mazi Hat, $345

ESC: Hats

Toucan Hats

Wide Brim Fedora, Was: $48, Now: $38

Article continues below

ESC: Hats

Saks Fifth Avenue

Woven Straw Fedora, Was: $75, Now: $40

ESC: Hats

J.Crew

Panama Hat, $58

ESC: Meghan Markle

Splash News

The Baseball Cap

You don't have to be a sports fan to know a baseball cap can be rather flattering. So stock up on this sun-shielding accessories this fall (per Meghan's guidance).

Article continues below

ESC: Caps

New Era

LA Dodgers Essential 39Thirty Cap, $24

ESC: Caps

American Needle

Cubs Baseball Hat, $29

ESC: Caps

Adidas

Cotton Saturday Cap, $18

Article continues below

ESC: Caps

Nasty Gal

Play Ball Chambray Cap, $16

ESC: Caps

Rag & Bone

Marilyn Suede Baseball Cap, $150

ESC: Caps

Gap

Chambray Denim Baseball Hat, Was: $20, Now: $15

Article continues below

She's got a lot of hat tricks.

So choose your favorite then add to cart.

TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Life/Style , Style Collective , Fashion , VG , Shopping , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.