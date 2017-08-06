EXCLUSIVE!

A Wedding?! Kylie Jenner Wants to Make "Bad Decisions" in Wild Life of Kylie Supertease

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, Hollywood Walk of Fame

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Announce That They Are ''Legally Separating''

Ronnie Magro, Khadija Haqq

Malika Haqq's Twin Sister Khadija Confronts Ronnie Margo-Ortiz About Their Relationship: "I'm Not Someone That Gives Up"

Kylie Jenner, Life of Kylie 101

See Kylie Jenner Cause a Major Frenzy After Crashing a Fan's Prom on Life of Kylie: "I Don't Believe This!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Get ready for a wild ride!

E! is giving fans an exclusive sneak peek at what's to come this season on Life of Kylie with this just released supertease.

In the clip, we see behind the scenes of Kylie Jenner's 2017 Met Gala prep, but she admits afterwards, "What I really want is to live on a farm and have chickens."

Kylie adds, "I want to make mistakes. I want to make bad decisions and learn from them."

In addition to dating and her lip kit line, fans also get an in-depth look at Kylie and Jordyn Woods' ride-or-die friendship. "How am I gonna survive without you? When am I ever gonna see you again?" Kylie asks Jordyn.

Photos

Kylie Jenner's Sexiest Instagrams

Kylie Jenner, Life of Kylie

E!

"Do you ever feel like there's a bit of co-dependency going on?" Kris Jenner asks Jordyn.

There's also a—get ready for it—wedding between Kylie and Jordyn! "Do we kiss now?" Kylie, dressed all in white, asks her BFF before Jordyn slips a ring on her finger.

"We need to get this annulled after!" Kris tells the girls. OMG!

But that's not all. Watch the supertease for everything else we'll see this season on Life of Kylie!

Watch the premiere of Life of Kylie Sunday, August 13th at 9PM, only on E! UK & EIRE

TAGS/ Shows , Life of Kylie , E! Shows , Kylie Jenner , Weddings , Top Stories , Exclusives
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.