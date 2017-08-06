A Wedding?! Kylie Jenner Wants to Make "Bad Decisions" in Wild Life of Kylie Supertease

Get ready for a wild ride!

E! is giving fans an exclusive sneak peek at what's to come this season on Life of Kylie with this just released supertease.

In the clip, we see behind the scenes of Kylie Jenner's 2017 Met Gala prep, but she admits afterwards, "What I really want is to live on a farm and have chickens."

Kylie adds, "I want to make mistakes. I want to make bad decisions and learn from them."

In addition to dating and her lip kit line, fans also get an in-depth look at Kylie and Jordyn Woods' ride-or-die friendship. "How am I gonna survive without you? When am I ever gonna see you again?" Kylie asks Jordyn.