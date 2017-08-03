Why The Weeknd Wants to Keep an Air of "Mystery" About His Personal Life

The Weeknd, who is dressed in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, opened up to Harper's Bazaar giving a simple explanation for his mystique and the future of his career.

"I'm not in a rush to let people know everything about me. Mystery is always great" tells the singer. Born Abel Tesfaye, his stage name "The Weeknd" even gives his identity a sense of mystery.

Living in a world where fans expect an inside look into artists' lives, The Weeknd will have to find a way to preserve his mystique as an A-lister. "Luckily, the only thing the world demands of me is music" says the musician. "I don't have to give them anything else for the rest of my life."