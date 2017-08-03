Why The Weeknd Wants to Keep an Air of "Mystery" About His Personal Life

Brigitte Lacombe/Harper's Bazaar
Could the "Starboy" be headed for retirement?
September is right around the corner, and in magazine world, this is the time to reveal the biggest covers of the year. In usual fashion, the Harper's Bazaar cover has featured female models, singers and stars. But this year, the Grammy-winning artist The Weeknd "Earned It." Posing in all black, the singer is surrounded by A-list models Adriana Lima and Irina Shayk
Because this is the 2017 Icons issue, the feature, photographed by Brigitte Lacombe, will also showcase stars such as Miranda Lambert, Travis Scott, Candice Swanepoel and Karlie Kloss.
Brigitte Lacombe/Harper's Bazaar
The Weeknd, who is dressed in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, opened up to Harper's Bazaar giving a simple explanation for his mystique and the future of his career.
"I'm not in a rush to let people know everything about me. Mystery is always great" tells the singer. Born Abel Tesfaye, his stage name "The Weeknd" even gives his identity a sense of mystery.
Living in a world where fans expect an inside look into artists' lives, The Weeknd will have to find a way to preserve his mystique as an A-lister. "Luckily, the only thing the world demands of me is music" says the musician. "I don't have to give them anything else for the rest of my life."
The private performer, who has over 14 million Instagram followers, reveals to Harper's Bazaar that he'd consider retiring from his stage name. "Kind of like pulling a Ziggy Stardust. Maybe I'll retire from being The Weeknd." He quickly backtracks, giving hope that there's still more to come: "maybe I'll just give him a break."