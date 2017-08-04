Tiffany Pollard Makes an Emotional Reveal During Awkward Date: "I Want a Family Soon"

Tensions are high!
On Sunday's episode of Famously Single, Tiffany "New York" Pollard will finally have a sit down with her ex-boyfriend Josiah to clear the air.
Tiffany is ready to move forward, but Josiah seems hell-bent on keeping things light. "What have you been up to?" Tiffany asked casually. "Just doing pushups...Working out...Manly stuff," Josiah joked.
And they were off! "This dinner is not for you to be funning and gaming me right now," Tiffany cautioned. "We are not the best of friends right now."
"I forgot. Things that you can't control don't work out for you," Josiah taunted. Tiffany shut it down before things got really out of hand by warning him not to get her upset, but it was too late.
Then Josiah, being the "manly man" he is, attempted to eat wasabi mustard on his food, completely Ignoring Tiffany's warning that he was going to "start burning up."
"I know you don't like spicy, and you ate it just to defy me," Tiffany argued. "It's s--t like that that pisses me off."
"I wanted to try it. What are you going to tell me what I can't try?" Josiah said. But Tiffany wasn't having any of it. "I knew you wouldn't like it, and you ate it anyway," Tiffany explained.
"You know what the thing is with us? Our problem: you focus on your work, you focus on things other than building a family, and that frightens me," Tiffany reveals. "Because I know I want a family soon. I know I want to be a mother, and I know I want to be a wife."
"Tiff, you don't know what you want," Josiah said.
Watch the clip above for the emotional reveal!
Famously Single brand new Fridays at 10PM only on E! UK & EIRE