Tiffany Pollard Makes an Emotional Reveal During Awkward Date: "I Want a Family Soon"

Tensions are high!

On Sunday's episode of Famously Single, Tiffany "New York" Pollard will finally have a sit down with her ex-boyfriend Josiah to clear the air.

Tiffany is ready to move forward, but Josiah seems hell-bent on keeping things light. "What have you been up to?" Tiffany asked casually. "Just doing pushups...Working out...Manly stuff," Josiah joked.

And they were off! "This dinner is not for you to be funning and gaming me right now," Tiffany cautioned. "We are not the best of friends right now."

"I forgot. Things that you can't control don't work out for you," Josiah taunted. Tiffany shut it down before things got really out of hand by warning him not to get her upset, but it was too late.