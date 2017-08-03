EXCLUSIVE!

Empire's Season 4 Key Art Puts Cookie and Lucious Front & Center Like the Power Couple They Are

  • By
  • &

by Billy Nilles |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Will and Grace, Will & Grace

Will & Grace Stars on Undoing the Finale, Another Renewal and Getting Topical Once Again

Milo Ventimiglia

This Is Us' Milo Ventimiglia on Bringing in Sylvester Stallone and the "Smallest" Relief in Jack's Death Reveal

Julius Tennon

How to Get Away With Murder Season 4 Is a Family Affair as Viola Davis' Husband Julius Tennon Joins the Cast

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Empire, Poster, EMBARGO till 12:15 pm PST

Fox

The Lyons united will never be divided.

Season three of Empire may have ended with Lucious Lyon recovering from the explosion outside of Leviticus Resort & Casino, stricken with amnesia and an uncomfortably attentive nurse who looks an awful lot like Demi Moore, while Cookie and the boys looked on in horror, but there's fresh hope that these two star-crossed lovers might actually be able to overcome this latest obstacle come season four.

In the new season's key art, exclusive to E! News, Lucious (Terrence Howard) and Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) steal the show with their sizzling chemistry. Their tagline? "Power. Couple." 

Photos

Let Empire's Cookie Inspire You With These Epic Motivational Posters

When Empire makes its epic return this fall, the series will crossover with the network's other Lee Daniels-created musical drama, Star, in a two-hour event. Queen Latifah's Carlotta will find herself in the land of the Lyons during the Empire premiere, with Jussie Smollett's Jamal popping up on Star immediately afterwards. 

The new season of Empire picks up on the eve of the 20th anniversary of Empire Entertainment, with Lucious set to make his first public appearance since the explosion in Las Vegas, while all the members of the Lyon family, as well as Moore's mysterious Nurse Claudia, have their own interests in Lucious regaining his physical and mental faculties. 

Moore isn't the only famous face appearing in the new season, either. The network recently announced that Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker is joining the cast in a multi-episode arc as Uncle Eddie, the charismatic music icon and bona fide hitmaker who gave an unknown Lucious his first radio airplay. He steps up for Lucious at a crucial moment in his rehabilitation, and a grateful Cookie asks him to produce a song to celebrate the 20th anniversary.

Empire returns for season four on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at its new time, 8 p.m., on Fox.

TAGS/ Empire , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Taraji P. Henson , Terrence Howard
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.