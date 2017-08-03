Real Housewives of New York City Stars React to Luann de Lesseps' Divorce

In the end, Luann de Lesseps couldn't make her marriage work.
After tying the knot with Tom D'Agostino on New Year's Eve, the Real Housewives of New York City star announced via Twitter Thursday that they mutually decided to end their seven-month union. "It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce," the 52-year-old reality star wrote. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!"
A source tells E! News that Luann's co-stars had no clue that the couple would be filing for divorce today. "Everyone is surprised by the announcement but not shocked by the news," the source says, adding that Luann's friends "had been encouraging her to get out of the marriage."
Bethenny Frankel, who confronted Luann about Tom's alleged infidelity last season, was asked about the couple's marital issues during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Wednesday. "I really feel badly for her, because she's been living this totally out loud. I think it's personal," she said. "They got married and I decided to stay out of it after that."
Bravo
After Luann announced her divorce plans Thursday, several cast members offered their support. "I told Luann I'm there for her whether this worked out or not and here I am. Men come and go, and at the end the day, we have our girlfriends, don't we?" Sonja Morgan told E! News in an exclusive statement. "I wanted it to work out, but I want her to know I'm here for her." Similarly, in an exclusive statement to E! News, co-star Ramona Singer said, "My heart breaks for her. Luann went into this wanting to make it work. I've never seen her happier."
Luann had been downplaying her problems with Tom in recent weeks, following a public disagreement with her husband ended up in The New York Post's Page Six column. In fact, when E! News spoke to her Saturday at Jill Zarin's annual luxury luncheon benefitting thyroid cancer, Luann said, "Everybody likes to talk about Tom. It's unbelievable. Don't let it be about Tom, but it's always about Tom! It's just funny because I never imagined that our relationship would be so magnified. I'm just trying to deal with it and get past that and be happy and people are going to talk. We're here, we're traveling, we just got back from Newport—so, that was awesome."
(E! and Bravo are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)