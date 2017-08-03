Real Housewives of New York City Stars React to Luann de Lesseps' Divorce

In the end, Luann de Lesseps couldn't make her marriage work.

After tying the knot with Tom D'Agostino on New Year's Eve, the Real Housewives of New York City star announced via Twitter Thursday that they mutually decided to end their seven-month union. "It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce," the 52-year-old reality star wrote. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!"

A source tells E! News that Luann's co-stars had no clue that the couple would be filing for divorce today. "Everyone is surprised by the announcement but not shocked by the news," the source says, adding that Luann's friends "had been encouraging her to get out of the marriage."

Bethenny Frankel, who confronted Luann about Tom's alleged infidelity last season, was asked about the couple's marital issues during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Wednesday. "I really feel badly for her, because she's been living this totally out loud. I think it's personal," she said. "They got married and I decided to stay out of it after that."