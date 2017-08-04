Chad Johnson and Karina Smirnoff Can't Stand Each Other on Famously Single: "This Bulls--t Stops Now!"

Sometimes opposites attract…and other times they drive everyone in the house crazy.
Chad Johnson and Karina Smirnoff seem to only have one thing in common—they can't stand each other.
In this exclusive sneak peek from Sunday's Famously Single, Chad has had enough of Karina. "I still want to be friends with her. But at the same time I don't want to be friends with someone who blatantly disrespects me and has no thoughts or feelings towards what I want," Chad explains.
Malika Haqq was quick to play devil's advocate between the couple. "Do you feel like that's a little unfair?" Malika asks. "Because you did have another girl come to the party. So you guys are both kind of doing the same thing."
E!
True to form, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz came to Chad's defense. "You can't start off a relationship with, ‘This person did this and this person did that,'" Ronnie cautioned.
Of course Dorothy Wang added her two cents to the situation. "But also can you be with someone you can't even get along with for one date?" Dorothy asked.
Before any real ground could be covered, Karina stormed in to talk to Chad and put an "end to the bullsh--t." But she couldn't just talk without a couple of verbal jabs thrown his way. "Grown conversation like two adults. Might be refreshing for you," Karina added. Oh burn!
"I think Chad is so scared of Karina, that Karina definitely holds the reigns in their situation right now," Dorothy dished.
Check out all the drama in the clip above!
