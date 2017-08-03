Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders Should Change Your Attitude About the Menendez Trials, Says Dick Wolf

Law & Order is taking "ripped from the headlines" in a whole different direction with Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.

Creator Dick Wolf was on hand for NBC's portion of the 2017 TCA summer press tour alongside writer Rene Balcer, executive producer and director Lesli Linka Glatter, and stars Edie Falco, Miles Gaston Villaneuva, and Gus Halper to talk about the new series, and Wolf wasted no time in making sure we knew this series was not designed just to tell us what happened in the infamous murder case.

"This is taken from the headlines—and we've done some great shows taken from headlines, but this is on a different level," Wolf said.

"It's also the only time we've had sort of a collective agenda."

Wolf promises that the research that was done for the new series revealed "things none of us knew," and said "Your mind is going to receive a lot of information that I think will change a lot of people's attitudes."