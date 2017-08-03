What Would Diplo Do? Star James Van Der Beek Answers "What Would JVDB Do?"

His new show may be called What Would Diplo Do?, but we're turning the tables on James Van Der Beek and getting personal!
When the star sat down with E! News' Kristin Dos Santos to chat about his new Viceland comedy, a satirical send-up of the superstar DJ's one-of-a-kind life, she challenged him to a round of What Would JVDB Do? Over the course of a very funny rapid-fire round of questions, Van Der Beek revealed who he'd cast to play himself in a show about his life, how he'd spend his lottery winnings in one day, and what he'd do if he was granted a "hall pass."
"I don't want a hall pass. That's more trouble than it's worth," he said, laughing. "I'll pass that along to somebody who wants it. It'll be like swag you get gifted. You're like, 'Anybody want a t-shirt?'"
When asked what song he'd use to get the dance floor going if he were DJ'ing at a wedding, Van Der Beek let slip some scoop on an upcoming episode of the series in which he does just that. And of course, he admitted he'd rely on one of his character's hit songs to get the job done. "Well, we actually have a wedding episode and the song that we played, it's amazing to watch what this song did to a room full of people," he teased. "I would go with ‘Lean On.'"
What Would Diplo Do? premieres Thursday, Aug. 3 at 10 p.m. on Viceland.