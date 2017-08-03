What Would Diplo Do? Star James Van Der Beek Answers "What Would JVDB Do?"

His new show may be called What Would Diplo Do?, but we're turning the tables on James Van Der Beek and getting personal!

When the star sat down with E! News' Kristin Dos Santos to chat about his new Viceland comedy, a satirical send-up of the superstar DJ's one-of-a-kind life, she challenged him to a round of What Would JVDB Do? Over the course of a very funny rapid-fire round of questions, Van Der Beek revealed who he'd cast to play himself in a show about his life, how he'd spend his lottery winnings in one day, and what he'd do if he was granted a "hall pass."