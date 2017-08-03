Inside Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Sweet, Low-Key Sushi Date Night: ''They Were Full of Smiles''

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are still making time for their relationship, despite the craziness of parenthood.

The couple—who welcomed twins Rumi and Sir Carter in June—were spotted out on a low-key Sushi date last night in Hollywood.

An on-looker tells us they arrived at Sushi Park restaurant sometime aroung 9 p.m. and stayed for about an hour. Bey looked beautiful in a blue summer dress, while Jay dressed casual in a bomber jacket and a hat, keeping his arm around his wife the whole time.

We're told they sat in the back of the restaurant and were "very friendly" to the staff and others eating there. Upon leaving, Jay thanked the staff and caressed Bey's back on the way out.

"They appeared to be very happy and full of smiles," the source dished. "They were both in a great mood."