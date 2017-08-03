That Rumored Law & Order Revival? It's "Nowhere" Right Now

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Empire, Poster, EMBARGO till 12:15 pm PST

Empire's Season 4 Key Art Puts Cookie and Lucious Front & Center Like the Power Couple They Are

This Is Us, Season 2, Key Art, Poster

This Is Us Season 2 Details Revealed: Jack's Death and a Scene That Will Break Your Heart

Edie Falco, Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders Should Change Your Attitude About the Menendez Trials, Says Dick Wolf

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Law and Order, Chris Noth, Sam Waterston

NBC

There will be two Law & Order shows on NBC this season, but don't expect the montership series, Law & Order, back anytime soon—if at all.

While discussing Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, the next series in Dick Wolf's Law & Order franchise, Wolf pretty much confirmed the revival of the original series is dead in the water. When asked where it stands, Wolf said, "nowhere."

"I mean it's a nice thing to think about occasionally," he said. "I would be very surprised if we went back."

Photos

TV Reboots, Remakes and Revivals Guide: Which Shows Are Returning From the Dead?

Rumors about a Law & Order revival started swirling in 2015. At the time, Deadline reported it could come back as a limited series, probably 10 episodes with members of the original cast, including Chris Noth and Sam Waterston, returning to the fold.

Revivals are nothing new in today's TV landscape. NBC is prepping for the return of Will & Grace with a 12-episode new season and hinted at the 2017 TCA summer press tour that they are hopeful for another batch of episodes. ABC is bringing back Roseanne and Fox previously brought back both Prison Break and The X-Files. The X-Files is returning for another batch of episodes in 2018. Showtime is currently airing a new season of Twin Peaks and Arrested Development is returning for another season on Netflix.

In addition to Law & Order True Crime, an anthology series, Law & Order: SVU is still on the air. Its new season, season 19, returns with series star Mariska Hargitay on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Doink doink.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

TAGS/ , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.