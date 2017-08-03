Lisa Bonet Surprises Jason Momoa on the Aquaman Set for His Birthday

As if they could get any more adorable, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are giving us all the feels once again.

The hunky Hawaiian-born actor took to Instagram today to share a photo from his wife's birthday surprise for him. He turned 38 on Tuesday, but he's been away filming Aquaman in Queensland. So what did Bonet do? She brought the party to him on set, surprising him with their children, Lola Iolani Momoa, 10, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, 8, as well as some of his friends.

"I have never been so surprised in my life," Momoa captioned the photo. "38 is the greatest to date."