Is That Kim Kardashian Wearing Cargo Shorts?

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Raymond Hall/GC Images

We kind of can't believe our eyes.

Remember the early Y2K days of shutter shades and cargo pants? Well Kim Kardashian's definitely taking us back there with this outfit—though, in true KKW style, she's introducing a cool, new twist.

Camouflage is having a major moment right now (especially among the Kardashian/Jenner clan), so the choice of print doesn't really come as any surprise. What is surprising/interesting part is how it looks as if the style star (or potentially Kanye?) chopped the bottoms herself. (Note the jagged, raw hemlines and vintage-looking wash.)

Photos

Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics

Paired with a simple black tank and subtle, glittering Manolo Blahnik heels, Kim's letting her cargos do the talking.

Would you be willing to pull off this edgy style?

ESC: Kim Kardashian
ESC: Kim Kardashian

ESC: Cargo Shorts

2W2M

Shorts, Was: $134, Now: $56

ESC: Cargo Shorts

American Eagle Outfitters

Extreme Flex Classic Cargo Short, Was: $45, Now: $25

ESC: Cargo Shorts

Quiksilver

Everyday Deluxe Cargo Shorts, $52

ESC: Kim Kardashian

ESC: Cargo Shorts

Pam & Gela

Camo Twill Shorts, $175

ESC: Cargo Shorts

Johnny Was

Cupra Cargo Shorts, $178

ESC: Cargo Shorts

Isabel Marant Étoile

Ivy Shorts, Was: $295, Now: $177

ESC: Kim Kardashian

ESC: Cargo Shorts

Faith Connexion

Camouflage Print Cargo Shorts, $800

ESC: Cargo Shorts

Marc Jacobs

Embroidered Long Cargo Shorts, Was: $659, Now: $264

ESC: Cargo Shorts

Fendi

Medea Shorts, Was: $850, Now: $510

Can you dig it?

It's definitely not for everyone.

