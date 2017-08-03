Jill Duggar's Husband Derick Dillard Accused of Bullying TLC's Jazz Jennings

Many fans criticized Derick for his tweet.

"Is it necessary for a grown man to throw shade at a teenage girl?" tweeted user @notthegymnast.

"I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have issue with the words and definitions being propagated here," Derick replied.

"You mean her," wrote user @JaniceWahlberg. "Use the right pronoun if you have no issue."

Some users said his words constituted bullying towards the teenage girl.

"He's a grown man attacking a child," wrote user @PantherNGA. "He's being a bully."

Some users pointed out how he criticized a show on his own network.

"@TLC ARE YOU SERIOUSLY OK WITH THIS??? YOU'RE GONNA ALLOW A GROWN MAN CHILD TO BULLY A CHILD ON YOUR WATCH???" user @Suhr_Enity wrote.

"Very hypocritical of your family to profit from a network which airs content against your beliefs. Don't like it? Don't associate with it," user @skossits wrote. "It's probably best not to bite the hand that feeds you."