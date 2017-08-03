L'Oreal Brand Ambassador Helen Mirren Admits L'Oreal Moisturizer Probably ''Does F--k All''

L'Oreal brand ambassador Helen Mirren isn't afraid to get real about the products she represents.

In true Mirren fashion, the 72-year-old actress sat on a L'Oreal panel in Cannes yesterday during which she made some off-the-cuff remarks that probably weren't approved by the brand's PR team ahead of time.

"I'm not setting standards for others. All I can do is be who I am. I've always loved make-up," she told the crowd. "I'm an eternal optimist—I know that when I put my moisturizer on it probably does f--k all, but it just makes me feel better. I've always said to L'Oreal as well that I will only do what makes me feel better."

Mirren is the oldest brand ambassador for L'Oreal and the face of its Age Perfect moisturizer range. In fact, she continuously promises that none of her commercials are digitally retouched to erase wrinkles, which is one of the reasons she teamed up with the company in 2014.

"It used to drive me crazy that the ads promoting skin products were using pictures of 15- and 16-year-old girls," she said at the panel Wednesday. "As a 30-year-old, I used to look at that and think, what the f--k are you talking about? It was ridiculous. Pissing me off majorly. Advertisers are only just coming out of that, and it's taken them a long time."

When Mirren first signed on with the brand, she reflected that sentiment in her press statement.

"I have always loved the L'Oréal Paris brand, and I am truly delighted to become an ambassador and join such an impressive group of high-achiever," she said at the time. "I am not gorgeous, I never was, but I was always OK-looking and I'm keen to stay that way."

