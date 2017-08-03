Halle Berry's B.S. Meter Is Off the Charts While Playing Box of Lies With Jimmy Fallon

After some back and forth, Fallon guessed his guest was telling the truth—which she clearly wasn't. "I knew it! I knew you were lying! I knew you were lying!" Fallon said. "I overthought it."

The contents of his box were so random that lying would have been practically impossible. "I have to tell the truth on this one," Fallon said. "I don't know how you could make this one up."

"It's like a pencil sharpener type of thing...where you put a pretzel stick in a dude's mouth. And it sharpens your pencil. I think it looks like that. It looks like some type of pencil sharpener, yeah," he told the actress. "You put a pretzel in a dude's mouth and you call it a day after that."

Berry rightly guessed that Fallon was telling the truth.

"After I saw this, how could I make up a lie about that? That's the most insane thing I've ever seen in my life," the host laughed. "I feel so weird I had to show that to you. Halle, I'm sorry!"