Chad Johnson Says He Can't Deal With Karina Smirnoff's "F--king Rejection" Anymore: She's "Trying to Piss Me Off!"

It looks like Chad Johnson is done trying to romance Karina Smirnoff.

In this exclusive sneak peek from Sunday's new Famously Single, the former Bachelorette hunk confides in Tiffany "New York" Pollard about their rocky relationship.

"Karina's lost," Tiffany says. "Karina's in another space."

"Karina's f--king trying to piss me off," Chad complains. "I don't play those games."

"Why don't you just come in the room and say, ‘Karina, enough is enough. I want you as my woman,'" Tiffany suggests.

"I can't deal with the f--king rejection anymore," Chad explains. "Like, I'm done with it."

"Chad you're not even trying at this point. You gave up," Tiffany adds. "Chad, don't do that. Karina's a great girl, you know she cares about you."

"What am I supposed to like fight for somebody whose just like consistently fought with me?" Chad says.

Tiffany says Karina is "worth the fight" and convinces Chad to go talk to Karina to smooth things out. So how does it go? Not well!

Watch the clip to see what happens between Chad and Karina.

Famously Single brand new Fridays at 10PM only on E! UK & EIRE

