Surprise! Your Favorite Disney Princess Movies Are Heading Back to Theatres

Disney is about to make your next experience at the movies a bit more magical.

If you thought it would be impossible to watch your favorite princess movies on the big-screen again, we're happy to report that you thought wrong.

Disney announced a Dream Big, Princess marathon will be running from September 8 through October 13.

With help from the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood and 304 AMC movie theatres across the country, Disney fans will be able to relive their childhood and experience six classic Disney films.

Although each movie will run for one week with 14 show times only, Disney is giving fans a heads up and allowing moviegoers to buy advance tickets today for AMC Theatre locations and Friday for the El Capitan.

So what's the lineup? We're so glad you asked. Take a look in our gallery below.