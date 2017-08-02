Surprise! Your Favorite Disney Princess Movies Are Heading Back to Theatres

Walt Disney Pictures
Disney is about to make your next experience at the movies a bit more magical.
If you thought it would be impossible to watch your favorite princess movies on the big-screen again, we're happy to report that you thought wrong.
Disney announced a Dream Big, Princess marathon will be running from September 8 through October 13.
With help from the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood and 304 AMC movie theatres across the country, Disney fans will be able to relive their childhood and experience six classic Disney films.
Although each movie will run for one week with 14 show times only, Disney is giving fans a heads up and allowing moviegoers to buy advance tickets today for AMC Theatre locations and Friday for the El Capitan.
So what's the lineup? We're so glad you asked. Take a look in our gallery below.
Coming to the El Capitan on Sept. 8 and AMC Theatres on Oct. 13.
Coming to the El Capitan on Sept. 15 and AMC Theatres on Oct. 6.
Coming to the El Capitan on Sept. 29
Coming to the El Capitan on Sept. 22 and AMC Theatres on Sept. 29.
Coming to the AMC Theatres on Sept. 22.
Coming to AMC Theatres on Sept. 15.
We get it; it's a lot to soak in. There are a lot of songs to sing and lots of Princess outfits that can be worn.
But by the time 1991's Beauty and the Beast returns to the big screen, summer vacation will be over and we'll be needing a serious pick me up.
So what are you waiting for? Purchase advance tickets for AMC Theatre showings by visiting their website here.
