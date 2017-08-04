How Dylan and Cole Sprouse Avoided the Child Star Curse While Becoming More Than the Suite Life Twins

The Suite Life sure doesn't have to end once you leave the Disney Channel.

It's no secret that some young, childhood stars have found it difficult balancing fame, fortune and growing up in the Hollywood spotlight.

While being a young actor or actress can bring about plenty of fun, positive experiences, it has also proven to be a bit too much for a few famous stars. Not the case for Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse.

The birthday boys found huge success thanks to Disney Channel's The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. And while some would argue that the two kept a low profile in recent years, the pair is busier than ever with separate projects.

Cole continues his role as "Jughead" Jones in CW's addictive series Riverdale. As for Dylan, he recently announced a return to acting where he will star in the upcoming movie, Carte Blanche.