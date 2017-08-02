Justin Bieber Breaks His Silence After Cancelling Purpose Tour: "I Have Let My Insecurities Get the Best of Me''

Two weeks ago Justin Bieber shocked fans when he cancelled the 14 remaining dates of his Purpose Tour. His reps spoke out about it, his manager, his fans, but he's kept silent. That is until now.
Earlier today, the hit-making singer posted a heartfelt and lengthy Instagram message to his legion fans explaining why he pulled the plug on his tour. The image posted is of a typed out message written by the Biebs and has no caption.
It begins with gratitude. "I’m so grateful for this journey with all of you. I’m grateful for the tours but most of all I am grateful I get to go through this life WITH YOU! Learning and growing hasn’t always been easy but knowing I’m not alone has kept me going," wrote Bieber.
He continued, "I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times, I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted towards people and the way I treated them! I let bitterness, jealousy and fear run my life!!!"
Following the news, some speculated that the Canadian's ties to the Hillsong Church and his allegiance to pastor Carl Lenz was the chief reason he wanted out of the international tour.
In his post today, the "Sorry" singer made it a point to say that he was working on himself and surrounding himself with people who would help him be the man he wants to be.
The singer wrote, "I am extremely blessed to have people in the past few years help me build my character back up reminding me of who I am and who I want to be!!!"
The thoughtful crooner also added, "My past decisions and past relationships won’t dictate my future decisions and my future relationships. I'm VERY aware I’m never gonna be perfect, and I’m gonna keep making mistakes. I wanna be a man that learns from them and grows from them!! I want you all to know this tour has been unbelievable and has taught me so much about myself. I am reminded of how blessed I am to have a voice in this world. I’ve learned the more you appreciate your calling the more you want to protect your calling."
But if anyone feared that the Grammy winner was taking this tour break as a permanent break—they'd be wrong. Bieber makes it clear that that he's in it for the long haul but wants to make sure that he can sustain life as a performer.
"Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE. I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable so that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be."
In the message, which almost seems like a plea for understanding and to let his fans know that he cares, the chart-topper adds, "This message is just an opportunity for you to know my heart, I’m not expecting anyone to understand, but I do want people to have an opportunity to know where I am coming from!"
Clearly writing from his heart, Bieber completed the statement with this: "THIS MESSAGE IS VERY GRAMMATICALLY INCORRECT BUT ITS FROM THE HEART. BUT I THINK THERES SOMETHING SPECIAL ABOUT IMPERFECTIONS!! [sic]."
What do you think of Bieber's perfectly imperfect statement?