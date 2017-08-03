Go Inside Beyoncé and Jay-Z's $135 Million Bel Air Mansion With Four Pools, Bullet-Proof Windows and a Helipad

There are lifestyles of the rich and the famous, then there is Beyoncé and Jay-Z's lifestyle.

Music's most powerful couple is currently in escrow on a stunning mega-mansion nestled in the exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel Air, a source tells E! News. The 30,000-square-foot property was privately listed for $135 million, but it appears Bey and Jay's reported $120 million bid was enough to secure the incredibly lavish home for their growing family.

E! News obtained exclusive images of the property, which was in its final stages of a four-year construction project at the time they were taken. As expected, this isn't any 'ol celebrity pad. The Carter-Knowles' brood can look forward to kicking back in one of four pools, eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms as well as an expansive kitchen and living area with custom-made fixtures from Italy.