How to Get the Pottery Barn Look For Less

It's no secret that Pottery Barn is known for a certain all-American aesthetic that appeals to audiences far and wide.
Something about the brand's reclaimed vibe (read: casual but still upscale) makes it a hit among housewives and college kids alike. The one factor that makes it not so relatable? The high price tag. As popular as the store's selection of coffee tables, mirrors and anything else you could possibly need to outfit your house might be, it's not always within budget.
No fear, though. We've scoured the internet for you and found a few wallet-friendly swaps that only look expensive.
Pottery Barn Francisco Draft Desk, $639
Trust: This upgraded style will give your office an adult-y look that's not too serious.
Pottery Barn Equestrian Mirror, $239
Adding a circular mirror above an entry way table or even a dresser instantly adds a dash of polish.
Pottery Barn Studio Wall Desk Shelf Set, $948
If you own a few books, you've already got the right idea. All you need is a sophisticated place to display them.
Pottery Barn Clift Glass Table Lamp, $119
Lamps are functional, but they can also be a focal point. Try a simple glass base to decorate without making it feel cluttered.
Pottery Barn Clint Reclaimed Wood Coffee Table, $559
A reclaimed wood coffee table is inviting because it feels lived in. Guests will feel free to set down their glasses or kick their feet up!
Pottery Barn Burwell Bar Cart, $599
Every good host has a bar cart full of selections. Make sure yours is pretty on its own to really pack a punch.
Pottery Barn Declan Entry Bench, $336
Set the tone of your living space by outfitting your entrance with a simple wood bench that's as pretty as it is practical.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.