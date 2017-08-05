Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Celebrate 2-Year Anniversary: Their Road to Romance

Happy anniversary, J & J!

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are celebrating their two-year anniversary Saturday.

"Isn't number two cotton? Am I supposed to get something cotton? So probably just a bag of cotton," the actor joked to E! News, when asked about what he planned on getting his wife for a gift.

Aniston, 48, and Theroux, 45, wed in the backyard of their Los Angeles home on Aug. 5, 2015 in front of family and friends, including celebs such as her Friends pals Courteney Cox and Lisa KudrowHoward Stern, Jason Bateman, Ellen DeGeneres, Tobey McGuire, Sandra BullockOrlando Bloom, Rachel McAdams, couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt and Jimmy Kimmel, who officiated the ceremony.

Most of the guests had no idea they were initially invited to a wedding! They thought they would be attending a birthday party for Theroux, whose birthday is on Aug. 10. Stern said on his SiriusXM radio show The Howard Stern Show that he was one of the few guests who knew the secret, as he was asked to prepare a wedding toast.

"I was so nervous," he said. "They're so secretive, those two."

They're also super adorable. Check out some of their cutest photos over the years. 

Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston, Wanderlust

Universal Pictures

It All Started With Milking a Goat...

The journey to true love began after costarring in the flick Wanderlust.

Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

Jordan Strauss/WireImage

It's Official

While at an MTV Movie Awards after party, Aniston poses with Horrible Bosses costar Jason Sudeikis and shows off her new beau Theroux.

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

PacificCoastNews.com

World Travelers

A trip to London became one of many getaways for this pair.

Article continues below

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

Optic Photos, PacificCoastNews.com

Innocent Displays of Affection

The new couple show off their first act of PDA by holding hands in London.

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

Fred/Broadimage

Aloha, Lovers

Jen and Justin headed off to Hawaii as each other's dates for a celebrity birthday bash.

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

Freddie Baez/startraksphoto.com

All Black Everything

The twosome quickly adapted to each other's style and became one of the most coordinated couples in Hollywood.

Article continues below

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Love Nest

Aniston moved out of her Beverly Hills digs and joined Theroux in a search of a place they could call their own.

Jennifer Aniston, do not post till 2/8

InStyle Magazine

Jen's Confessions

Aniston reveals to InStyle (March issue) that she's at a "joyful and peaceful" place and knows what she's looking for when it comes to love.

"Having experienced everything you don't want in a partner over time, it starts to narrow down to what you actually do want," she notes. "As I get older I realize what qualities are important in love and what suits me. And what I won't settle for."

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

GSI Media

Quality Strolls

This couple enjoys spending every minute together, even when it comes to walking the dog.

Article continues below

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

James Devaney/WireImage

Engagement Rumors

People started questioning whether the couple secretly got engaged after seeing Aniston strut a diamond ring. Too bad it was on her right hand.

Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston

Abaca/AKM-GSI

She Said "Yes"!

It's official! Justin popped the question to Jennifer during his birthday bash! And she said, "Yes!"

Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux

Jason Thomas/FilmMagic

The Ring!

One word--wow! Jen's engagement ring is massive. We catch the first glimpse of the huge rock almost two months after the adorable couple announces their engagement.

Article continues below

Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Art Enthusiasts

The stylish couple attends the Gucci LACMA 2012 Art + Film Gala.

Jennifer Aniston, Star Magazine

Star Magazine

Pregnant With Twins?

Not so fast! The couple isn't expecting a baby (or two) any time soon.

Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Red Carpet Ready

The lovebirds look absolutely amazing in their complimentary black and white ensembles for the 26th American Cinametheque Awards Gala.

Article continues below

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux Beverly Hills Home, Exterior

Courtesy: MLS; Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Humble Abode

The couple renovates their Bel-Air home.

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

AKM-GSI

Shopping Spree

Jen and Justin are inseperable! The couple spends some quality time together shopping in Beverly Hills.

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

Clasos.com / Splash News

South of the Border

The couple shares a passionate kiss while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas for the holidays.

Article continues below

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux, Kimmel Wedding

AKM-GSI

California Love

The hot hollywood match were seen enjoying each other's company at Jimmy Kimmel's star-studded wedding in Cali.

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

Sharpshooter Images / Splash

Family Affair

The power couple can't keep their hands off each other! The two were spotted after dining with their mothers at the Blue Hill Restaurant in Manhattan.

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux, Favorite Celebrity Vacation Spots

4CRNS/Premiere/FAMEFLYNET

Soaking in the Sun

Jen and her fiancé lay together and catch some sun at their vacation spot in Cabo with their famous friends Courteney Cox, Howard Stern, Beth Ostrosky, Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney.

Article continues below

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

Jackson Lee / Splash News

Glamourous Duo

The dashing couple lock hands as they head to the afterparty of Jen's movie, We're the Millers, in NYC.

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

Sharpshooter Images/Splash

I Love New York

The cuties are all bundled up for a date in Greenwich Village. 

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for LTLA

Piece of Cake

Justin looks dapper and Jen is jaw dropping at a special screening of her movie Cake.

Article continues below

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

AKM-GSI

Ready for Take Off

The lovebirds grasp hands as they walk through LAX airport. 

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux, SAG Awards

Ron Wolfson/Invision/AP

That's Amore

The dashing duo enjoy the 2015 SAG Awards in downtown L.A.

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux, Vanity Fair, Instagram

Instagram

Party Portrait

Following the 2015 Oscars, Jen and Justin pose for a portrait at the Vanity Fair party.

Article continues below

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux, Critics Choice Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Critics' Choice Cuties

Aniston and Theroux were decked to the nines at the annual awards show held in January 2016.

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux, Exclusive

AKM-GSI

Date Night

The famous duo grabbed a bite to eat in the Big Apple before catching a showing of Hamilton.

Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston

Joe Schildhorn /BFA/Sipa USA

Big City Love

Both attended a dinner to celebrate Wholte Glory at New York eatery The Smile on behalf of their mutual pal, Scott Campbell.

Article continues below

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

AKM-GSI

Another Date Night

The two leave an L.A. restaurant.

Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Only Have Eyes for You

The two attend the premiere of Series Mania Festival in Paris, France in 2017.

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Candids

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Oscars 2017

The two appear backstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards.

Article continues below

Aniston and Theroux got engaged in 2012 after dating for more than a year.

They met on the set of the 2012 movie Wanderlust. Aniston told InStyle that year that it marked one of the most "idyllic" shoots she's ever had.

"Why is he the right person for me? All I know is that I feel completely seen, and adored, in no matter what state," Aniston told Marie Claire 2016. There's no part of me that I don't feel comfortable showing, exposing. And it brings forth the best part of myself, because I care about him so much."

Congrats to the happy couple on their 2-year anniversary and here's to many more!

