The Bachelor's Vienna Girardi Reveals the Sex of Her Twins

Vienna Girardi is ready to add some pink into her life.
Less than two months after announcing she is pregnant with twins, the former Bachelor contestant decided to hold a gender reveal party with family and friends.
So, what can Vienna expect when she expands her family later this year?
According to Us Weekly, the reality star is expecting not one but two girls!
"Honestly, I wanted girls. I thought they were boys until I started picking out nurseries," she shared with the publication. "I put pictures side by side and I looked at them and realized I picked out seven girl nurseries! It was psychological."
And now that she knows the sex of her babies, Vienna is ready to finalize the names of her little ones.
"I have four picked out," she confessed. "Now that I know they're girls, I'll say the names out loud like I'm talking to them and figure out what sounds best."
Earlier this summer, Vienna surprised fans and followers when she announced on Instagram that she was pregnant. "Twice the Blessings, Twice the Fun," she wrote on social media while revealing a sonogram picture.
And to help jog one's memory, fans know Vienna from 2010's The Bachelor where she received a ring from Jake Pavelka. While their romance fizzled out, the reality star appeared on Bachelor Pad where she dated Kasey Kahl.
As her due date approaches, this reality TV vet believes everything is truly coming up roses as her dreams of becoming a mom become reality.
"I get to take them to Disneyland and to the beach for the first time. With kids, it's all new and exciting," she shared with Us. "And I'm really excited to dress them up. Isn't the best part of having twins dressing them in matching clothes?"
Congratulations to the mom-to-be!