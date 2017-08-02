The Bachelor's Vienna Girardi Reveals the Sex of Her Twins

Vienna Girardi is ready to add some pink into her life.

Less than two months after announcing she is pregnant with twins, the former Bachelor contestant decided to hold a gender reveal party with family and friends.

So, what can Vienna expect when she expands her family later this year?

According to Us Weekly, the reality star is expecting not one but two girls!

"Honestly, I wanted girls. I thought they were boys until I started picking out nurseries," she shared with the publication. "I put pictures side by side and I looked at them and realized I picked out seven girl nurseries! It was psychological."