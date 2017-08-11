Selena Gomez and These Other Stars' Reactions to Winning First Teen Choice Awards Were Just Adorable

Watch Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Confront an L.A. Store Selling Dangerous Fake Lip Kits: "This Is Crazy!"
Surf's up! Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and Rihanna are among the nominees for the 2017 Teen Choice Awards.
The ceremony, which takes place this Sunday, isn't their first rodeo.
Selena is nominated for a whopping eight awards this year—including for more than her music or acting work; In addition to categories such as Choice Summer Female Artist, she is also up for Choice Instagrammer, Choice Snapchatter, Choice Style Icon, Choice Female Hottie and Choice Changemaker. She won her first Teen Choice Award in 2009 and has won a total of 15, including the honorary Ultimate Choice Award that she received in 2014.
Miley won her first Teen Choice Award in 2007 and has a total of nine. This year, she is nominated for Choice Summer Female Artist and Choice Summer Song for "Malibu."
Rihanna is nominated for Choice Style Icon, Choce Female Hottie and Choice Pop Song for "Love on the Brain." She has won five Teen Choice Awards in the past.
Kevin Winter/TCA 2009/Getty Images for Fox
The star won her first three Teen Choice Award in 2009, for Choice Summer TV Star: Female for both Wizards of Waverly Place and Princess Protection Program, Choice Red Carpet Fashion Icon Female and Choice Celebrity Dancer.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The star won her first Teen Choice Award in 2007 for Hannah Montana and won the same honor in the next couple of years. She has won a total of nine Teen Choice Awards.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The singer in the press room at the 2006 Annual Teen Choice Awards after winning Choice Music R&B Artist and Choice Music Breakout.
Article continues below
Kevin Winter/TCA 2009/Getty Images for Fox
Orlando Bloom and Johnny Depp both won their first Teen Choice Awards in 2006; they shared the honor of Choice Movie Fight/Action Sequence with for their performances in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.
Steve Grayson/WireImage
Ashton Kutcher won his first Teen Choice Award in 2003...three actually, for Choice TV Actor - Comedy for his role of Kelson on That '70s Show and Choice TV Reality/Variety Host and Choice Reality Hunk for Punk'd.
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
In 2001, Adam Sandler picked up his first Teen Choice Award for Choice Comedian. He went on to win the same award the following year and in 2004. He also won Choice Movie Hissy Fit for Anger Management in 2003 and Choice Movie Actor - Comedy for his role in 50 First Dates in 2004.
Article continues below
KMazur/WireImage
In 2004, the actress won her first Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Actress - Comedy for her role in Mean Girls. She also won Choice Movie Blush and Choice Breakout Movie Star - Female, plus Choice Movie Hissy Fit for her performance in Freaky Friday.
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect/Fox
The year 2002 was the year of Friends; The actor was voted TV - Choice Actor, while co-star Jennifer Aniston won her first Teen Choice Award for TV - Choice Actress. Friends won TV - Choice Comedy.
SGranitz/WireImage
The actress and co-star Shane West won their first Teen Choice Awards in 2002 for Film - Choice Chemistry for A Walk to Remember.
Article continues below
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
The actor won his first Teen Choice Award in 2000 for Film - Choice Sleazebag for his role of Fat Bastard in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.
Chris Weeks/Liaison
The funnyman won his first Teen Choice Award in 2000 for Film - Wipeout Scene of the Summer for Me, Myself and Irene.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
In 1999, the actress shared the award for Film - Sexiest Love Scene with her She's All That co-star Freddie Prinze Jr.
Article continues below
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian won Choice TV: Female Reality/Variety Star every year between 2010 and 2014 and shared the prize with Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner during the last two years during that time period.
The 2017 Teen Choice Awards will be hosted by John Cena and Victoria Justice and will feature performances from Louis Tomlinson, rapper KYLE, Lil Yachtey, Rita Ora and French Montana.
In addition, Ed Sheeran, Zendaya, Millie Bobby Brown, Tyler Hoechlin, Grant Gustin, Melissa Benoist, Olivia Munn, Bella Thorne, Katherine Langford, Maddie Ziegler, Grace Vanderwaal and Marshmello are confirmed to appear.
Maroon 5 will be presented with the Decade Award.
The 2017 Teen Choice Awards air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 13 on Fox at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET.