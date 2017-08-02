Pregnant Six-Pack Mom Sarah Stage Claps Back at ''Ignorant'' Body Shamers

Remember: Neither fat-shaming nor fit-shaming is OK!
In 2015, model Sarah Stage made headlines (and haters) throughout her first pregnancy for having six-pack abs right up until the end. Two years later, the mom of one is pregnant again—and still fit as ever.
While her experience with a bevy of online trolls experience could have soured Stage on wanting to share her sophomore pregnancy with the world, it has not. The six-pack mom, who is now 7-months-pregnant, is taking to Instagram yet again to show her fitness journey to her 2.3 million fans and she's also making sure to clap back at the haters.
One more time she's proving that she's not going to cover up to shut up her body critics.
Yesterday, the on-the-go mom posted a workout video, which shows her 2-year-old son James running around while she gets fit.
The 32-year-old wrote, "#7monthspregnant & feeling great. I'm now sticking to at home exercises from my ebook 2-3x a week & have stopped doing crunches since I'm in my #thirdtrimester."
She also made sure to post an inspiring message to anyone who has dealt with trolls, "Our bodies are truly incredible & I feel blessed to be able to grow another healthy baby inside of me! I choose to stay positive & I represent anyone who has dealt with doubters, trolls & bullies. It feels great to prove ignorant people wrong & even better to know that all you have to do is believe in yourself and trust your own instincts."
On July 14, Stage mentioned in a post that she'd gained 14 pounds thus far in her pregnancy.
Her plethora of pregnancy posts have had quite a varied response from commenters, some are envious, writing "#goals," while others slam the mom for not being "healthy."
During her last pregnancy, Stage had gained 20 pounds by the time she was 8-months pregnant. Speaking with Good Morning America at the time, she didn't seem too concerned about the noise surrounding her baby bump pics, saying, "As long as the baby is healthy, I don't think anything else matters...That should be the most important thing."
But if people still think she's not being healthy, they should probably look to Stage's insanely adorable son as proof that she's got what she needs to keep her pregnancy on lock down.
We should say that, of course, having a baby (and everything leading up to it) is different for every woman. According to The Mayo Clinic, "There's no one-size-fits-all approach to pregnancy weight gain. How much weight you need to gain depends on various factors, including your pre-pregnancy weight and body mass index."
According to a chart on the site, women within the normal weight range (having a BMI from 18.5 to 24.9) should generally gain between 25 and 35 pounds during pregnancy. The Mayo Clinic notes that each woman should work with her health care provider to determine what's healthy and right for her.
Check out Stage's second pregnancy journey through her selfies...
Instagram
Aug. 1, 2017
The proud mama wrote, "Hello #thirdtrimester! These past #7months have flown by Trying to stay in the moment & enjoy every second since we don't plan on having any more babies after this one!! Thanks for all of your support with my fitness ebook & nutrition guide.I hope you are loving it."
Instagram
July 24, 2017
The mother showed off her enviable form and wrote, "Hello there baby. Approaching #7months this week and feeling good! Now off to my glucose test."
Instagram
July 14, 2017
"New jeans since I don't fit into my other jeans at the moment, pretty sure some of the 13 lbs I've gained has def gone here ���� Thanks @freddystoreUSA these they are just what I needed."
Instagram
July 17, 2017
"Positive vibes only #unbothered metallic bikini from @londonbeachswim #6monthspregnant #26weeks."
Instagram
July 8, 2017
Wearing a faux denim bikini, Sarah went to Zuma Beach with her son and wrote, "#6monthspregnant."
Instagram
July 11, 2017
"I'm at a place in my life where happiness, peace and joy are my priority. Especially being #6monthspregnant , there's no room for any negativity so please take it elsewhere ✌��Baby #2 is healthy and measuring just fine. I would think that after having James, who was born almost 9lbs and healthy, people would be more understanding during this pregnancy and keep their ignorant comments to themselves ... We are all different that's what makes us special and unique!"
Instagram
July 5, 2017
The six-pack mom wrote, "Good morning little baby. #HumpDay #BumpDay #24weekspregnant #6monthspregnant."
Instagram
July 4, 2017
"Hope you have a fun and safe 4TH OF JULY! #fourthofjuly #24weekspregnant #6monthspregnant."
Instagram
July 3, 2017
Sarah wrote, "What are/were some of your food cravings while Prego? In my fitness ebook, I mention meal ideas that can help you stay on track pregnant or not and @proteinworld has a lot of products that is fine to take while your expecting. Obviously always check with you Dr first!"
Instagram
June 29, 2017
"Almost #6monthspregnant and just wanted to say Positive Mind Positive Vibes Positive Pregnancy," she wrote. "#23weekspregnant #unbothered Also, thanks to you ladies who have bought my fitness ebook, please update me with your results!!! Excited for you!!"
Instagram
June 23, 2017
The pregnant lady wrote, "TGIF! #6MonthsPregnant next week and feeling grateful for all of the sweet comments!"
Instagram
June 18, 2017
Standing with her husband and son James, Sarah wrote, "Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a great dad. #HappyFathersDay #22weeks."
Instagram
June 17, 2017
"Yesterday he patted my tummy and said "my baby." Do you think 2-year-olds really understand? #5monthspregnant," wrote Sarah.
Instagram
June 5, 2017
Before announcing her pregnancy, Sarah wrote, "Pool Days Setting some Summer goals with Protein Worlds summer shake down right now!"
