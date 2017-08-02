Kendall Jenner Obtains Permanent Restraining Order Against Lovesick Fan

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner may get at least some sense of security back.
The 21-year-old model was granted a permanent restraining order again Thomas Hummel—an obsessed fan who's been writing her incessant love letters since February—according to TMZ.
Though Kendall didn't appear in court today, her attorney, Shawn Holley, was there on her behalf. Holley presented a declaration from Kendall's head of security, which prompted the judge to rule for a permanent restraining order.
Hummel must stay at least 100 yards away from Kendall at all times, and he's forbidden from trying to contact her in any way for the next three years. He's also restricted from owning any guns during that time.
E! News originally reported Kendall's filing in July in which she claimed Hummel began sending her love letters in February, but as time went on, they became increasingly hostile.
The documents stated that he began insulting Kendall and Kris Jenner. In one letter, he called Kendall "an internet whore" and continued, "You look like you've been f--king AHOLE Dog s--t in the sewer for years," referencing A$AP Rocky.
Hummel also accused Kris of paying A$AP to sleep with Kendall.
Unfortunately, this is far from the first time Kendall has had to take legal action against an obsessed fan.
On an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians earlier this year, she opened up about a fan who broke into her house and caused her to lose her sense of security.
"I used to be the one who was so independent. I was always kind of by myself, in a good way," she said at the time. "But now it's fully flipped."