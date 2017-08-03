Friendly Reminder, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Is as Picture-Perfect as You'd Expect

Bob Levey/Getty Images
Tom Bradyturns 40-years-old today and he has a lot to celebrate!
This past year he won his fifth Super Bowl title with the New England Patriots and was named Super Bowl MVP for the 4th time, giving him the most MVP titles of any quarterback ever.
Sports Illustrated recently announced that they would be releasing a commemorative issue in honor of the quarterback's birthday. How does he want to celebrate? "Hopefully it's just a day of practice. That would be the perfect day," he admits.
But what's a successful man without a strong woman standing behind him? This is where his wife of ten years, Gisele Bündchen, steps in. The professional athlete's decade-long marriage to arguably the world's most famous model is a sight to behold. Between PDA-filled Instagrams, loving shout-outs in interviews, field-side smooch fests and their beautiful family, there's no doubt that these two give us all the feels while flaunting their relationship.
So, without further ado, in honor of Brady's big birthday, let's peek at his most swoon-worthy moments with his leading lady...
Barely two months after first meeting, the new couple bundle up for lunch on Feb. 13, 2007, presumably to talk Valentine's Day plans.
The New England Patriots quarterback, already a three-time Super Bowl winner, gives his model girlfriend something to smile about in March 2008.
The couple fit right in at the 2008 Met Gala celebrating "Superheroes: Fashion And Fantasy." And their outfits are nice, too.
The gorgeous couple tie the knot in Santa Monica, Calif., on Feb. 26, 2009.
The newlyweds take a peaceful ice cream break in March 2009.
These two are rather dazzling in May 2009.
The couple attend one of their many Met Galas together, here in 2010.
Both spouses were letting their hair down in March 2011.
The couple cut a striking figure on the red carpet at the 2011 Met Gala. That year's name of the game was "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty."
The star couple steal away for a smooch in 2012.
Tom goes with his standard tux to the 2012 Met Gala.
The couple keep close in September 2012 at the Mayo Bowl, a bowling event benefiting Pitching in for Kids and Boston Medical Center.
The striking duo make the Hollywood scene for a pre-Oscars party in 2013.
The parents of two steal away for dinner at ABC Kitchen in Manhattan in April 2013.
Big kids for a day, the proud parents enjoy Cars Land at Disney's California Adventure in July 2013.
Another May, another Met Gala, this one 2013's "PUNK: Chaos to Couture."
Their dog genteelly looks away as the couple steal a kiss on the beach in March 2014.
Dinner time in Boston in March 2014.
Well, they might be in a room already as they keep the romance alive in August 2014.
These two make the most of date night once again, here in NYC's Chelsea neighborhood in June 2014.
These two couldn't be more relaxed on the 2014 Met Gala red carpet for "Charles James: Beyond Fashion."
Tom and Gisele enjoy a May 2015 day in the park with the kids and Bridget Moynahan, mom of Tom's eldest son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan.
The couple enjoy a jaunt back to Gisele's native Brazil for the 2014 World Cup Final match between Germany and Argentina.
The Cowardly Lion finally manned up and planted one on Dorothy.
Gisele congratulates her man on the Patriots' win in Super Bowl XLIX, his fourth championship.
The couple take a dip on a family vacay in Costa Rica in March 2014.
The couple enjoy the fruits of their labors in paradise with the kids and Gisele shares the memory on Tom's 38th birthday.
The beleaguered duo step out in New York in August 2015, their first sighting together since Tom appealed his Deflategate suspension.
The couple enjoys a romantic date night at the movies.
The lovebirds leaned on each other to stay warm during their son Benjamin's hockey game in early 2016.
Happy birthday, Tom!
Here's to more wins and more cute Instagram photos in the upcoming year!