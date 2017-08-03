Meghan Markle's Suits Guide to Dressing Like an Adult at the Office

Meghan Markle's here to teach you about dressing like an adult in the workplace.

In honor of the actress' birthday tomorrow, we're taking some serious style notes from her Suits character Rachel's adult office wardrobe. You know, because sometimes the lines between being business-appropriate and not get a little blurry.

So for all you professionals out there, who wear white shirts, pencil skirts and pantsuits on the daily, take notes. This lawyer's closet is, in all honesty, pretty typical, but every once and a while she surprises us with a fashion-forward top or a bold pair of pumps.