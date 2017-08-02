Krispy Kreme and Reese's Joined Forces for a Peanut Butter Donut—and You Can Taste It This Friday

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Vienna Girardi

The Bachelor's Vienna Girardi Reveals the Sex of Her Twins

Sarah Stage, Instagram

Pregnant Six-Pack Mom Sarah Stage Claps Back at ''Ignorant'' Body Shamers

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Obtains Permanent Restraining Order Against Lovesick Fan

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Krispy Kreme, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Donut

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme and Reese's are about to rollout your new favorite dessert.

Ever wanted the sweet doughy exterior of a signature Krispy Kreme donut with the peanut butter filling of a Reese's peanut butter cup? Well, the chains have answered your prayers with a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup donut. 

As Thrillest reported, the new creation is filled with Reese's peanut butter cream, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with chocolate and peanut butter drizzle, Reese's mini peanut butter chips and peanuts. 

Photos

14 Adorable Ways to Celebrate National Donut Day

While Australia and the United Kingdom have  been enjoying the treat for the past year, the donut creation will finally be available at stateside Krispy Kreme's on Friday. The limited edition donut will weigh in at $1.69 a piece—a small price to pay to taste what Krispy Kreme described as the marriage of "two iconic American flavors." 

However, while they won't take a toll on your wallet, they may take a hit to your daily calorie count. The donut comes with 400 calories and 21 grams of sugar. 

While you wait to get your hands on one, distract yourself with these photos of your favorite celebrities showing donuts some love. 

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Boothe, National Donut Day

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Dunkin' Donuts

Kaitlyn Bristowe & Shawn Booth

Nothing says Valentine's Day like a sweet smooch and heart-shaped donut! Just ask this engaged Bachelorette couple. 

Gisele Bundchen, National Donut Day

Jason Nevader/WireImage for Full Picture

Gisele Bundchen

Not even the Victoria's Secret Fashion show could keep this catwalk queen from indulging in a sweet treat.

Rita Ora, Chrissy Teigen, National Donut Day

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for DKNY

Rita Ora & Chrissy Teigen

Sharing is caring! The British pop star and gorgeous supermodel split their dessert in half. 

Article continues below

Bella Thorne, National Donut Day

Splash News

Bella Thorne

On the go! There's no time for chic streetwear when donuts and coffee are waiting. 

Alicia Keys, National Donut Day

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Alicia Keys & Jimmy Fallon

The late-night host digs into a Christmas delicacy with the R&B songstress.

Jessica Alba, National Donut Day

EM43 / Splash News

Jessica Alba

Monday mornings aren't so dreary with a donut to kick off the week. 

Article continues below

Barack Obama, National Donut Day

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Barack Obama

Pictured here in 2012, even this former POTUS can't help but make a pit stop at Krispy Kreme Doughnut shop. 

Jamie Chung, National Donut Day

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Visa

Jamie Chung

A simple sugar donut can do wonders for a mid-day pick me up!

Laura Linney, Megan Mullally, National Donut Day

Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Laura Linney & Megan Mullally

The actresses flash bright smiles as they pose with their circular desserts.

Article continues below

Rita Ora, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, National Donut Day

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Steve Doocy, Rita Ora, Elisabeth Hasselbeck & Clayton Morris

There's no doubt about it! Everything's better with a donut.

Annalynne McCord, National Donut Day

Leo/X17online.com

Annalynne McCord

With a script in one hand and a donut in the other, there's nothing this 90210 star can't handle. 

Hugh Jackman, Dominique Ansel, National Donut Day

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Hugh Jackman & Dominique Ansel

The X-Men star stops for a photo opp with the famous pastry chef.

Article continues below

Will you try the new treat? Sound off in the comments below!

TAGS/ Food , Viral , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.