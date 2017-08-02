Dancing With the Stars Pro Gleb Savchenko Welcomes Daughter Zlata

As Elena's due date approached, Gleb was released from the current Dancing with the Stars tour "so he could join his family for this monumental occasion," his rep said. The 33-year-old dancer apologized to his fans directly in a Twitter video Tuesday. "Hey, guys, I just wanted to let you all know that I've had the best time on the Hot Summer Nights Tour, but I won't be doing shows anymore this tour because I'm going to join Elena in Sydney where our new baby girl is going to be born," he told his followers. "I hope you all understand, and I'll see you real soon."

Gleb announced his wife's second pregnancy in March during an exclusive interview with E! News' Sibley Scoles. "We're expected a baby girl—a second little girl. I'm going to be a dad again. It's amazing," he said. "I have a girl, and I think nothing is better than a little girl for daddies." As for Olivia, Gleb said, she was "so excited" to become a big sister. "She can't wait. Every morning she comes to Elena and [whispers to her belly], 'Mommy! Can she hear me?'"