EXCLUSIVE!

Bachelor in Paradise: Check Out the First Official Cast Photo—Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson Included

  • By
  • &

by Tierney Bricker

Bachelor in Paradise, Watermarked

ABC/Paul Hebert

Paradise found.

We're less than two weeks away from the fourth season premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, our ultimate summer guilty pleasure, and what better way to celebrate the ABC reality hit's return than with the first official photo of the cast?!

E! News has the exclusive first group shot of the Bachelor Nation alums on the beach in Mexico, which reveals more of the men from Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette as cast members, including Diggy Moreland, Jack Stone, Matt Munson and Iggy Rodriguez. Fan-favorite Dean Unglert had previously been announced as a cast member, much to the delight of fans left heartbroken over his elimination.

Photos

Bachelor in Paradise Season 4: Check Out the Cast!

The photo appears to be have been taken prior to the two-week production shutdown during which Warner Bros. launched an internal investigation into complaints filed by two producers over a sexual encounter between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson on the first day of filming. Warner Bros. eventually cleared the show of any wrongdoing, and production resumed with new rules put in place, including drink logs. 

While neither Corinne or DeMario returned after production resumed, they are featured in this cast photo, and will both take part in a Bachelor in Paradise reunion special. 

Here's the initial cast for the new season: 

Amanda Stanton, Instagram

Instagram

Amanda Stanton

Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise season three

Corinne Olympios, Wango Tango

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Corinne Olympios

Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor

The Bachelor, Raven

ABC

Raven Gates

Runner-up on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor

The Bachelorette, Season 13, Demario

ABC

DeMario Jackson

Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette

Robby, The Bachelorette

ABC

Robby Hayes

Runner-up on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette

The Bachelor

ABC

Alexis Waters

Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor

The Bachelor, Women Tell All

ABC

Taylor Nolan

Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor

The Bachelor, Jasmine G.

ABC

Jasmine Goode

Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor

Bachelor in Paradise gallery

ABC

Vinny Ventiera

JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise season three 

The Bachelor, Danielle M.

ABC

Danielle Maltby

Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor

The Bachelor, Kristina

ABC

Kristina Schulman

Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor

Derek, The Bachelorette

ABC

Derek Peth

JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette, Ben Z.

ABC

Ben Zorn

Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette

ABC

Nick "St. Nick" Benvenutti

JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette

Alex, The Bachelorette

ABC

Alex Woytkiw

JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette

The Bachelor, Lacey

ABC

Lacey Mark

Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor

PHOTOS: Look back on Bachelor in Paradise's craziest moments

The only original cast member not featured in the group shot is Robby Hayes. Maybe the former competitive swimmer was too busy in the water to pose for the shot?

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

