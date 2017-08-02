Bachelor in Paradise: Check Out the First Official Cast Photo—Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson Included

Paradise found.

We're less than two weeks away from the fourth season premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, our ultimate summer guilty pleasure, and what better way to celebrate the ABC reality hit's return than with the first official photo of the cast?!

E! News has the exclusive first group shot of the Bachelor Nation alums on the beach in Mexico, which reveals more of the men from Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette as cast members, including Diggy Moreland, Jack Stone, Matt Munson and Iggy Rodriguez. Fan-favorite Dean Unglert had previously been announced as a cast member, much to the delight of fans left heartbroken over his elimination.