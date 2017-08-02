Lauren Conrad Introduces Son Liam Tell on the Cover of People

Elizabeth Messina/People
Say hello to Lauren Conrad's little man, William "Liam" James.
The first-time mom and her newborn son grace the Aug. 14 cover of People, on newsstands Friday. Lauren and her husband, William Tell, became parents on July 5. "Before the delivery, I felt like I was getting ready for a blind date. We considered doing the 4D ultrasound but then decided to wait. I just remember thinking he was so cute—and I was surprised by how tiny he was," she says of Liam, who was born weighing 6 lbs. 14 oz. "I was convinced I was having a giant baby, to the point where I didn't even buy newborn clothes—in my head he was 9 lbs."
Looks-wise, Lauren says her son is "sort of a combo of both of us."
"He definitely looks like William," she adds. "But he's still so tiny it's hard to tell!"
Life with Liam is better than she ever dreamed. "I feel so spoiled. Liam is such a good baby. I'm sleeping three to four hours at a time. This morning I was up at 4 a.m. and I wasn't even tired, so I cleaned the kitchen and did some cooking," Lauren says. "William was like, 'You're crazy!'"
The former MTV reality star loves watching her son make "really funny little expressions." She's savoring every moment with her bundle of joy—even if she's "already stressing out, because I want him to stay this tiny and I know he won't. So, I'm just trying to enjoy how itty-bitty he is."
Ironically, Lauren wasn't always certain she'd become a mother. "In my early 20s I was open to having them or not having them. But after meeting William, I changed my mind," she says of her husband, whom she married in the fall of 2014. "I knew I wanted to have a family with him. But I didn't want to do it right away. I'm crazy about Liam, but I never really got baby fever."
For Lauren, it was important to wait a while. "We wanted to enjoy being married and to really be in the right space," she explains. "We took our time, so it was something to look forward to."
Once the 31-year-old Hills star learned she was pregnant, she and her 37-year-old husband decided not to find out the sex of their baby before he was born. "I don't really love surprises. I like to have all the information. And I was sharing my body with someone—so I wanted to know as much as possible about him," Lauren says. "I always hoped I would have a boy. Boys are so fun. I was a tomboy, and I always play best with boys. When we found out, I was so excited."
Given what a "good baby" Liam is, might more kids in the fashion designer's future? "I was looking at him the other day, and I was like, 'I understand now why people keep having babies!'" Lauren reveals. "We'll probably have two. I think it's best not to be outnumbered."
For more photos of Lauren's son, pick up the Aug. 14 issue of People, on newsstands Friday.