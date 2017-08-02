Lauren Conrad Introduces Son Liam Tell on the Cover of People

Say hello to Lauren Conrad's little man, William "Liam" James.

The first-time mom and her newborn son grace the Aug. 14 cover of People, on newsstands Friday. Lauren and her husband, William Tell, became parents on July 5. "Before the delivery, I felt like I was getting ready for a blind date. We considered doing the 4D ultrasound but then decided to wait. I just remember thinking he was so cute—and I was surprised by how tiny he was," she says of Liam, who was born weighing 6 lbs. 14 oz. "I was convinced I was having a giant baby, to the point where I didn't even buy newborn clothes—in my head he was 9 lbs."

Looks-wise, Lauren says her son is "sort of a combo of both of us."

"He definitely looks like William," she adds. "But he's still so tiny it's hard to tell!"

Life with Liam is better than she ever dreamed. "I feel so spoiled. Liam is such a good baby. I'm sleeping three to four hours at a time. This morning I was up at 4 a.m. and I wasn't even tired, so I cleaned the kitchen and did some cooking," Lauren says. "William was like, 'You're crazy!'"