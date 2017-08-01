Julia Stiles Debuts Baby Bump on Instagram Because She ''Couldn't Resist''

A month and a half after E! News confirmed that Julia Stiles was expecting her first child with fiancé Preston J. Cook, the 10 Things I Hate About You actress couldn't help but to share her adorable baby bump with the world.

Earlier today, the expecting mom posted the sweet image with the caption, "Alright, I couldn't resist."

In June, her rep confirmed that the happy couple was planning to welcome their baby into the world later this year. The mom-to-be hasn't actually said anything about her future wee one, but this picture and too-cute caption are definitely worth a 1,000 words!