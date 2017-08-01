Sonequa Martin-Green on Her Star Trek: Discovery Role: "It's a Dream to Be Able to Be a Part of History"

Star Trek: Discovery kicked off its 2017 TCA Summer Press Tour by addressing the elephant in the room: It's massive delays.

"We also knew that in order to justify it being on a premium cable service, it had to be huge. I don't mean huge in terms of scope, but story and character…the world was massive and an airdate was looming that was going to compromise the show," Alex Kurtzman, executive producer, told the press.

The show needed to get the sets right, while there is CGI, Kurtzman noted they wanted to keep things practical, "immersive and real."