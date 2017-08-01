The Best Celebrity Short Hairstyles—Get Inspired

Short hair, which ends between the ear lobes and shoulders, combines the versatility of long hair and the low maintenance of a short haircut. It's the best of both worlds.
Lately, celebrities have been hopping on the bob and "lob" (read: long bob) bandwagon with pride. Selena Gomez, Kerry Washington, Vanessa Hudgens, Bella Hadid—the list goes on and on. Why? This length looks good on literally everyone.
The style is relatively limited when it comes to styling (you can never just throw it in a bun). So, on the red carpet, the shape, texture and color play significant roles in creating standout looks. If you opt for the length (or, you're growing out a shorter cut), celebrity photos promise to provide the inspiration you need to keep it fresh and fun every day.
Thankfully, 2017 has been filled with amazing short hairstyles worthy of emulation. If you're ready to switch it, take a look through the best short hair looks below!
A middle part with a very-slight bump is the way to go, based on the singer's 2017 Met Gala style.
The Scandal star exemplifies the sultry appeal of the wet trend at the 2017 CFDA Awards. The best part: It's easy to do and looks best on semi-dirty hair.
Rachel's beach-wave bob is really all about color. Her sandy blond highlights add extra dimension to her waves.
Trés chic! To get the So You Think You Can Dance judge's style, part the hair at the highest part of your eyebrow, then add soft spirals in varying directions.
The Empire star's auburn highlights take her hair from basic bob to stop-and-stare beauty.
Bella! The model gives waves to her brunette lob at the Cannes Film Festival.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star creates an ombre-like effect by adding honey blond to the ends and edges of her hair.
Bang it out! The singer adds a platinum blond hue, bangs and natural-looking texture to create a standout look.
