Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky's Private Relationship Is ''Getting Serious''

They may be low key but their romance is certainly heating up!
Jennifer Lawrence and her filmmaker beau Darren Aronofsky have been avoiding the limelight at all costs since they got together in 2016, but the quiet couple are definitely stepping things up in their private relationship, a source tells E! News.
The insider says, "Things are getting serious with them. They are so in love with each other."
What really connects the two of them is their shared sense of humor, adds the source. "Jennifer always cracks jokes and Darren just gets her humor. They laugh all the time!"
The source also said that the Oscar-winning actress and the Black Swan director, who met while filming their upcoming thriller Mother! in New Orleans, had "an amazing dynamic" on set.
As for what's to come for the under-the-radar duo? The source says that the two have indeed discussed their future together but are "not in any rush to get married." However, marriage is "something Darren would love."
The insider also noted that, "[Darren] adores Jennifer so much."
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
Sources previously told E! News that the couple has been dating officially "since August" 2016, but rumors didn't start swirling until October 2016.
The two were spotted canoodling in NYC in March. At the time, another source said, "Their relationship seems very strong and genuine," noting that they "kissed and hugged" throughout their day.
Earlier this year, the Requiem for a Dream director traveled all the way to Budapest where the Hunger Games star was filming the movie, Red Sparrow.
Previously, the 47-year-old Pi director was in a relationship with actress Rachel Weisz from 2001 to 2010. The pair share a son, Henry, together. After that relationship ended, the filmmaker dated Canadian producer Brandi-Ann Milbradt from 2012 to 2015.
Prior to her low-key relationship with the director, Jennifer dated Nicholas Hoult and was linked to Coldplay frontman Chris Martinin 2015.
As for Jennifer and Darren's upcoming movie, just yesterday a thriller new teaser debuted in which the Passengers star wanders around a home while unexpected guests speak in the background.
The Mother! trailer becomes even more haunting when a series of suspense-filled shots from the film flash across the screen. The psychological thriller tests the couple's relationship "when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence," according to Paramount's official synopsis.
After screening at film festivals in Venice and Toronto, Mother! will hit theaters Sept. 15.