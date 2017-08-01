Olympics Return to Los Angeles: 19 Retro Athleisure Picks Inspired by the 1984 Summer Games

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images
Big news: The Olympic Games are coming to Los Angeles. But not so fast, you're going to have to wait until 2028 for that to happen.
True: It feels like forever, especially since the last time the Games were hosted in the City of Angels was all the way back in 1984. But thankfully you can get in the spirit right now by scooping up some throwback Olympics swag on Ebay. Vintage goods not your thing? It's a good thing retro athleisure is a trend of its very own right now.
Think: oversized hoodies, classic sweatpants and other low-key sportswear staples that meet your modern comfort needs.
L'Etoile Sport Two-Tone Stretch-Jersey and Mesh Tennis Skirt, $135
P.E Nation Double Innings Striped Stretch-Jersey Leggings, $130
2028, we'll be waiting.
