Joanna Krupa and Brandi Glanville Settle Feminine ''Odor'' Lawsuit

It's case closed for Joanna Krupa and Brandi Glanville.

E! News can confirm the feuding reality stars have reached an out-of-court settlement in the 2015 defamation suit filed by Krupa against Glanville. The stipulations of said agreement remain confidential as of now, but an attorney for the Polish model told us she's "very pleased" with the terms.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star released the following statement to E! News apologizing for her remarks, which included a past claim regarding Krupa's alleged vaginal odor.

"I want to apologize to Joanna Krupa for the statements I have made about her. I regret making such statements about Joanna Krupa; I also certainly never intended my statements to be taken so seriously and out of proportion." Glanville continued, "I apologize as I never wanted my statements to affect Joanna Krupa's reputation and I wish her nothing but continued success in life."