Nick Cannon Thinks His Kids Will End Up in the Entertainment Industry: ''They Love Attention''

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey's twins Moroccan and Monroe are probably bound for Hollywood.

The 36-year-old actor sat down with E! News' Erin Lim and admitted the twins have contracted the entertainment "bug."

"My kids, especially Moroccan and Monroe, they're hams," he laughed. "They love attention. They love performing. My son is fascinated with cameras and directing and making little movies. They definitely have the bug."

However, Cannon kind of hoped to see them go another direction.

"I'd rather them be nuclear physicists or brain surgeons," he admitted. "But I can't control that. So if they want to be entertainers, I'll support it."